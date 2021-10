Natural gas sells already above EUR 500 per MWh in Romania

The spot natural gas price surpassed RON 500 (EUR 100) per MWh, and the contracts with the delivery date in November and early 2022 is approaching RON 550 (EUR 110) per MGh with a potential to further grow, according to Profit.ro commenting on the most recent deals at the Romanian Commodity