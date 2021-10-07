Roland Berger: Food sales in RO to keep growing by 5% p.a. in 2021-2025
Oct 7, 2021
Roland Berger: Food sales in RO to keep growing by 5% p.a. in 2021-2025.
The value of food sales in Romania will increase in 2021-2025 at roughly the same annual rate as over the previous five-year period (2015-2020), namely 5% per annum, according to an analysis carried out by Roland Berger and quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily. The market will thus hit EUR 25 bln (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]