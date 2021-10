Retail sales keep growing steady in Romania - except for fuels

Retail sales keep growing steady in Romania - except for fuels. The retail sales increased by 11.1% in volume terms as of August, compared to the same month last year, according to the statistics office INS. Food sales rose by 8.2%, non-food sales by 15.1% and even fuel sales rose by 8.9% on low base effects. However, a more accurate picture is provided (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]