425 homes sold in Cosmopolis in the first 9 months of 2021. The demand for villas increased significantly



425 homes sold in Cosmopolis in the first 9 months of 2021. The demand for villas increased significantly.

425 homes were sold in Cosmopolis in the first nine months of 2021. The demand for villas increased by over 70% compared to last year Investments undertaken by Opus Land in developing Cosmopolis will reach EUR 29 million this year. Over 4,400 residential units were already delivered within the (...)