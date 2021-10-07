Romanian Social Democrats not ready to suspend President Iohannis from post

Social Democratic Party (PSD) president Marcel Ciolacu said on the evening of October 5 that suspending president Klaus Iohannis from the post is not a priority at this moment. Ciolacu said that the suspension of the president, proposed by the leader of the radical party AUR George Simion if (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]