INSCOP poll confirms Romanian Social Democrats, radical AUR gaining ground

INSCOP poll confirms Romanian Social Democrats, radical AUR gaining ground. A recent INSCOP, quoted by G4media, reveals that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is strengthening its position with 35.4% of the voting intention, 5.2pp up from the previous poll and along an upward medium-term pattern. The poll is based on data collected during September 15-27. The radical (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]