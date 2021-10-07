One more day off at Romanian car factory Dacia amid scarce supply of chips

One more day off at Romanian car factory Dacia amid scarce supply of chips. Approximately 11,000 employees of the Dacia car plant in Romania (90% of its workforce) will stay at home on Friday, October 8, as the factory is forced to discontinue its activity amid the crisis of electronic components that affects the industry, News.ro reported. On Monday and Tuesday the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]