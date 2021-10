Money market interest rates above 2% in Romania after policy rate hike

Money market interest rates above 2% in Romania after policy rate hike. The interest rate for three-month funds on the money market (3M ROBOR) increased to 2.07% on October 6, compared to 1.81% on October 5, reaching the highest value since November 12, 2020, Economica.net reported. Notably, the National Bank of Romania hiked the refinancing rate by 25bp to 1.5% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]