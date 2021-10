Paint Maker Sarcom Valcea Logs EUR2.5M Profit in 2020, Up 52% YOY

Paint Maker Sarcom Valcea Logs EUR2.5M Profit in 2020, Up 52% YOY. Paint and coatings manufacturer Sarcom Valcea, owned by brothers Aurel and Marinica Potop, in 2020 registered net profit worth RON12.1 million (EUR2.5 million), 52% higher year-on-year, in line with Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]