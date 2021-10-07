Three Builders of Timis, Maramures and Bistrita-Nasaud Set to Restore Banffy Castle of Cluj Hosting Electric Castle Festival

Three Builders of Timis, Maramures and Bistrita-Nasaud Set to Restore Banffy Castle of Cluj Hosting Electric Castle Festival. A contract worth almost RON28 million has been awarded by Cluj County Council to three builders for the restoration and conservation of Banffy castle of Rascruci, Bontida commune, where the Electric Castle festival takes place. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]