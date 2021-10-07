Dentons Romania recruits Alexandra Rădulescu as Counsel in its Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice

Dentons Romania recruits Alexandra Rădulescu as Counsel in its Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice. After ramping up its capabilities in banking, capital markets, corporate and real estate, Dentons has turned its attention to expanding its Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice, hiring Alexandra Rădulescu as Counsel. Alexandra brings with her over 15 years of experience in litigation on (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]