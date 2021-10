Romania’s Drinking Milk Market Grows 22% To RON1.8B in 2020

Romania’s Drinking Milk Market Grows 22% To RON1.8B in 2020. Romanians spent RON1.85 billion on drinking milk-type products, in 2020, with the market growing on average 21.6%, in line with data provided by market research company Euromonitor. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]