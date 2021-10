Liberty Galati’s Slag Dump To Be Turned Into Renewable Energy Park In Over EUR2.5M Investment

Liberty Galati’s Slag Dump To Be Turned Into Renewable Energy Park In Over EUR2.5M Investment. Steel mill Liberty Galati (former Sidex Galati) on Thursday said Romanian authorities have issued the environmental permit for the closure of the steelwork’s slag dump and the reinforcement of its right bank, in order to protect the Malina (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]