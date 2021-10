EY Data: $15M - Average Value Of A Transaction Closed In Romania In 2021

EY Data: $15M - Average Value Of A Transaction Closed In Romania In 2021. The average value of a transaction closed in Romania stood at $15 million in 2021, lower by 24% than the average recorded in 2020. Domestic deals grew by 13%, accounting for half of the volume of transactions and averaging $8 million per deal, according to EY (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]