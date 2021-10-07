Gheorghita: Romania is already in a similar situation to the one Italy was in last year in terms of the coronavirus pandemic
Oct 7, 2021
Gheorghita: Romania is already in a similar situation to the one Italy was in last year in terms of the coronavirus pandemic.
Romania is already in a similar situation to the one Italy was in last year in terms of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals and emergency units being flooded with patients with COVID-19, said on Thursday the head of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]