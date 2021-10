PSD to file criminal complaint against ousted PM Citu

PSD to file criminal complaint against ousted PM Citu. The opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) will file a criminal complaint against ousted Prime Minister Florin Citu, PSD national leader Marcel Ciolacu has announced, accusing Citu of allocating one billion lei from the Reserve Fund as a "bribe" to National Liberal Party (PNL) mayors . "50 (...)