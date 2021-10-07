Romania Lists New Fidelis Government Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romania Lists New Fidelis Government Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange. Romania's Finance Ministry attracted RON650.5 million and EUR59 million through an issue of government bonds for individual investors (FIDELIS), with three different maturities, sold on the capital market. It is the fifth offer of government securities carried out by the Ministry of Finance on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]