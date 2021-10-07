USRPLUS’s Ciolos: Staying in the freshly ousted government led by Florin Citu would have meant bailing out unbefitting conduct



USRPLUS’s Ciolos: Staying in the freshly ousted government led by Florin Citu would have meant bailing out unbefitting conduct.

The Save Romania Union – Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance staying in the freshly ousted government led by Florin Citu would have meant bailing out unbefitting conduct, USR PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos said on Thursday. In a Facebook post, Ciolos replied to President Klaus (...)