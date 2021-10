Avioane Craiova Raises RON45.8M From Investors Via Share Capital Increase

Avioane Craiova Raises RON45.8M From Investors Via Share Capital Increase. Romanian state-run aircraft maker Avioane Craiova (AVIO.RO) said in a stock market report Thursday that it raised RON45.8 million from 52 shareholders which subscribed 18.3 million shares within the company’s share capital increase carried out via Prime (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]