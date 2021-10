EPAM Systems Leases 1,100-Sqm Office Space In Bucharest’s Crystal Tower Project

EPAM Systems Leases 1,100-Sqm Office Space In Bucharest’s Crystal Tower Project. Business software producer EPAM Systems has leased 1,100 square meters of office space in Bucharest’s Crystal Tower project, based on a contract concluded with PPF Real Estate, a Czech developer and investor with real estate assets worth EUR2.4 billion (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]