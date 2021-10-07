Romania's Business Services Industry Rakes In EUR9B, Employs Some 180,000 People In 2019

Romania's Business Services Industry Rakes In EUR9B, Employs Some 180,000 People In 2019. Romania's business services industry generated revenue of EUR9 billion in 2019, employing some 179,000 people countrywide and having almost 1,080 firms registered at the finance ministry with specific CAEN (Classification of Activities in the National Economy) codes, per a survey by the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]