BSTDB Shareholders Decide to Increase Subscribed Capital

BSTDB Shareholders Decide to Increase Subscribed Capital. Following the adoption of the Long-Term Strategy for the period of 2021-2030 earlier this year, the Board of Governors of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) at its last extraordinary meeting decided to increase the subscribed capital of BSTDB from the current EUR 2.29 billion to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]