Software developer Luxoft Romania seeks to hire 150, focuses on remote work. Software development and IT solutions company Luxoft Romania announced that it reached 2,000 employees in Bucharest and across the country. It plans to recruit an additional 150 employees by the end of the year. Its average number of employees increased by 0.5% YoY to 1,774 in 2020, according (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]