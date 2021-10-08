OMV Petrom begins importing gas through new interconnector with Bulgaria

OMV Petrom begins importing gas through new interconnector with Bulgaria. OMV Petrom has contracted import capacities through the new interconnector with Bulgaria (Giurgiu - Ruse) for October, in the amount of 6.5GWh per day, Economica.net reported. It is a small amount compared to the old interconnector at Kardam - Negru-Voda dating from the communist regime (90GWh (...))