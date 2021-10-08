Green energy projects with combined capacity of 30GW under development in Romania

"There are 30,000 MW [worth of green energy projects] under development nationwide. It's phenomenal. We are sure that we will not lack contracts," said Stefan Gadola, one of the three founders of the EnergoBit group, a business with 700 employees of EUR 60 million that delivers complete