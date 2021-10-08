 
MerchantPro Compass: Home & Deco Sales, IT & Electronics and Sporting Goods, YOY’s Most Spectacular Growth
MerchantPro Compass: Home & Deco Sales, IT & Electronics and Sporting Goods, YOY’s Most Spectacular Growth.

Overall growth in online sales in 2021: 76% Entrepreneurs who have relied on eCommerce have had the most to win in the last 18 months, because of changes in the consumption behaviour of Romanians. Thus, the number of orders between January and September 2021 increased by 54% compared to... The (...)

