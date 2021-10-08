European premiere: Floresti, a Romanian village in the Cluj county to become the first community beneficiary of Nooka Space proximity offices



Following a strategic partnership, the Romanian village of Floresti becomes the first community beneficiary of the Nooka Space proximity offices, in order to assist the citizens who work remotely or in a hybrid system. The Nooka Two office model is available in Floresti, being located in (...)