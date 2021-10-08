BRAND MINDS 2022: The Global Thinkers Business Summit introduces crypto payments via ELROND eGOLD token

BRAND MINDS 2022: The Global Thinkers Business Summit introduces crypto payments via ELROND eGOLD token. “We are excited to announce that we have officially launched at BRAND MINDS the crypto payments infrastructure. Business professionals from all around the world can now purchase their event access for The Global Thinkers Business Summit using Elrond eGLD tokens.” – Avi Cicirean, Founder BRAND (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]