The Coca-Cola Company Unveils New Global Brand Platform for Coca-Cola Trademark

The Coca-Cola Company Unveils New Global Brand Platform for Coca-Cola Trademark. Brand Introduces Real Magic, Its First New Global Platform Since 2016 and reveals the “Hug,” a New Perspective on the Iconic Coca-Cola Logo Brand Launches “One Coke Away From Each Other,” the First Global Campaign Under the Real Magic Platform Coca-Cola last week unveiled a new global brand (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]