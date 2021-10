Alka Set to Invest RON10M in Production

Alka Set to Invest RON10M in Production. Croissant, biscuit and wafer maker Alka Trading, including brands such as Alfers and Toortizi in its portfolio, is poised to invest RON10 million in production, with half of the sum coming as state aid. The project is about to be kicked (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]