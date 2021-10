World’s largest cargo plane lands in Bucharest

World's largest cargo plane lands in Bucharest. The world's largest cargo aircraft landed for the first time in Romania on Thursday, October 7, at the Henri Coanda Airport in Bucharest. The Antonov AN-225 Mriya arrived from Linz, Austria, and is scheduled to operate two cargo flights on the route Bucharest-Saudi Arabia, according to Digi24.