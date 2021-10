Florin Citu remains Romanian Liberals’ choice for the PM seat

Florin Citu remains Romanian Liberals' choice for the PM seat. Romania's National Liberal Party (PNL) decided to propose dismissed PM Florin Citu for prime minister again. The Liberals will present their nomination to president Klaus Iohannis on Monday, October 11, when the head of state scheduled consultations with all parties represented in the (...)