Raiffeisen Asset Management Becomes Largest Mutual Fund Manager In Romania. Raiffeisen Asset Management (RAM), which specializes in managing the investment funds of Raiffeisen Group in Romania, has become the largest mutual fund manager on the local market, after the company’s assets exceeded RON6 billion at the end of August (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]