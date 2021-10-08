Rights granted to former Presidents, withdrawn if they were workers or collaborators of Securitate



Rights granted to former Presidents, withdrawn if they were workers or collaborators of Securitate.

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on Friday, the law regarding the withdrawing of rights granted to former Romanian heads of state if they’re proven to have been workers or collaborators of the communist-era secret police known as the Securitate. The normative act regards the amendment of (...)