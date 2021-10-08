GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 13.854 following over 66k tests in past 24 hrs

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 13.854 following over 66k tests in past 24 hrs. As many as 13,854 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with more than 66,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. Until Friday, 1,332,221 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]