Digital education platform Kinderpedia raises EUR 1.8 mln in a round led by Early Game Ventures

Digital education platform Kinderpedia raises EUR 1.8 mln in a round led by Early Game Ventures. Digital education platform Kinderpedia, which offers a complete digital communication and management solution for schools and kindergartens, attracted EUR 1.8 million in funding from the Early Game Ventures (EGV) investment fund. Existing investors, RocaX, Growceanu, and business angels also (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]