Kinderpedia Raises EUR1.8M In Funding Round Led By Early Game Ventures. Kinderpedia, a digital communication and management solution for schools and kindergartens, raised EUR1.8 million in a funding round led by Early Game Ventures (EGV), with the participation of existing investors, namely, RocaX, Growceanu and business (...)