Aforti Holding Bonds Worth RON2M Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Oct 12

Aforti Holding Bonds Worth RON2M Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Oct 12. The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday announced that the RON2 million worth bonds issued by the Polish company Aforti Holding will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) on Tuesday (October 12), under the stock exchange symbol (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]