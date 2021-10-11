Minister for Diaspora Affairs of State of Israel Nachman Shai , welcomed by Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu

Minister for Diaspora Affairs of State of Israel Nachman Shai , welcomed by Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu. The interim Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Monday, the Minister for Diaspora Affairs of the State of Israel, Nachman Shai, who has Bucharest to attend the ceremony organized on the occasion of the National Day to Remember the Victims of the Holocaust in Romania. The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]