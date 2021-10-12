PwC survey: Private companies in RO to hike wages by over 8% in 2021 and 2022



Private companies in Romania estimate an average increase of 8.1% in basic salaries in 2022, after an average increase of 8.9% this year, according to the PayWell 2021 study conducted by PwC Romania. The salary increase reported for this year is almost twice as high as that expected by (...)