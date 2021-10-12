RO electro-IT retailer buys land in northern Bucharest to build its biggest store

RO electro-IT retailer buys land in northern Bucharest to build its biggest store. Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex, controlled by businessman Dan Ostahie, bought a hectare of land in the corporate district Pipera in northern Bucharest, just across the street from its headquarters, Profit.ro reported. The company plans to use the land for building its largest store.