Swiss Automotive Group buys 51% in major RO car parts distributor Augsburg

Swiss Automotive Group buys 51% in major RO car parts distributor Augsburg. Autonet Group Holding (AGH), part of the Swiss Automotive Group, have reached an agreement to take over the majority stake (51%) in the Romanian car parts distributor Augsburg International (AI), Economica.net reported. The Romanian distribution firm was founded 25 years ago by local (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]