Romania revises Q2 GDP estimate upward by 0.9%

Romania revises Q2 GDP estimate upward by 0.9%. Romania’s GDP increased by 13.9% in the second quarter (Q2) of the year, compared to the same period last year, and not by 13% - as previously estimated - the statistics office INS announced on October 11. The output of the construction companies and households’ private consumptions were mainly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]