Romania’s trade gap keeps widening: by 14% YoY in August. Romania’s exports rose by 23.3% YoY to EUR 5.67 bln in August, while the imports advanced by only 21.1% YoY to EUR 7.40 bln resulting in a trade gap of EUR 1.73 bln, 14% more compared to the same month last year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS). In principle, it (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]