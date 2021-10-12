Reformist USR comes up with package to mitigate effects of high energy prices

Reformist USR comes up with package to mitigate effects of high energy prices. The reformist party USR, the party that was invited by President Klaus Iohannis to form a new Government, came up with a series of measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the high energy prices. The package of proposals was outlined as part of the core of its ruling strategy. Among the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]