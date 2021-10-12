Romania’s spot electricity price is highest in Europe on October 12: EUR 234 per MWh
Oct 12, 2021
On October 11, the average price on Romania’s day-ahead market (DAM) with delivery date on October 12 was set at EUR 233.6 per MWh - the highest price among the spot market in Europe, according to OMV Petrom's Q3 Trading Update. The second-highest price was in Hungary (EUR 228.3) visibly as an (...)
