Romania’s spot electricity price is highest in Europe on October 12: EUR 234 per MWh

Romania’s spot electricity price is highest in Europe on October 12: EUR 234 per MWh. On October 11, the average price on Romania’s day-ahead market (DAM) with delivery date on October 12 was set at EUR 233.6 per MWh - the highest price among the spot market in Europe, according to OMV Petrom's Q3 Trading Update. The second-highest price was in Hungary (EUR 228.3) visibly as an (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]