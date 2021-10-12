RO President Iohannis nominates reformist leader Ciolos to form a Government

RO President Iohannis nominates reformist leader Ciolos to form a Government. Upon the first round of consultation held on October 11, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis unexpectedly nominated reformist leader Dacian Ciolos (USR) as prime minister-designate. Ciolos was the only candidate pushed up by the parliamentary parties, as the Social Democrats (PSD) and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]