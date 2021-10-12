OTP Bank launches the Contactless ATM service for cash withdrawals at the bank’s ATMs

OTP Bank launches the Contactless ATM service for cash withdrawals at the bank's ATMs. OTP Bank continues to develop its mobile payment solutions portfolio offered for local clients by launching the "Contactless ATM" service, which allows them to withdraw cash just by simply approaching the smart phone / smart watch or bank card near the specially marked ATM area. Cash withdrawal (...)