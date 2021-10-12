Ambassador Manuel Larrotcha Parada on Spanish National Day 2021 and 140 years of diplomatic relations between Spain and Romania: I remain confident that the best years of our Strategic Partnership are still to come



October 12, the Spanish National Day, marks the date, 529 years ago, when three vessels, sponsored by the Spanish Crown, with a handful of brave Spaniards onboard, ventured into uncharted waters and successfully sailed across the Atlantic Ocean for the first time in human History. In their (...)