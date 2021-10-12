PwC conducts PayWell 2021 survey: Private sector gross salaries expected to increase by an average of 8.11% in 2022, after an average increase of 8.94% this year



PwC conducts PayWell 2021 survey: Private sector gross salaries expected to increase by an average of 8.11% in 2022, after an average increase of 8.94% this year.

Private sector gross salaries are expected to increase by an average of 8.11% in 2022, after an average increase of 8.94% this year, according to the PayWell 2021 Survey. The salary increase reported for this year is almost twice that previously estimated by the respondent companies in PayWell (...)